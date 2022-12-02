Seven killed as part of limestone mine collapses in Chhattisgarh village

December 02, 2022 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - JAGDALPUR

The deceased included six women, all of whom were digging the soil in Maalgaon village under Nagarnar police station area

PTI

Relatives of trapped persons during rescue and search operation following the collapse of a limestone mine in Bastar district of Chhattisgarh on December 2, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Seven persons were killed after some portion of a limestone mine collapsed on them at their village in Bastar district of Chhattisgarh on Friday, the police said.

The deceased included six women, they added.

The incident took place in Maalgaon village under Nagarnar police station area, around 12 km away from Jagdalpur, the headquarters of the district, a police official said.

"The victims were digging the soil in the mine when a part of it caved in, due to which they got trapped under the debris," he said.

Soon after being alerted, police personnel rushed to the spot and launched the rescue operation, he said.

While five persons died on the spot, two others succumbed while they were being shifted to a hospital, he said.

As per the preliminary information, only seven persons were digging the soil but the rescue work was still underway, he added.

