11 killed in Himachal Pradesh as bus rolls down into gorge

A private bus fell into a gorge in Kullu on Monday, leaving 16 people dead. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

July 04, 2022 10:18 IST

The relief and rescue work is in progress

At least 11 people were killed, including children, on Monday after a bus they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge near Jangla Sainj in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district.

The incident occurred at 9.18 a.m at Jangla Sainj Newly Marg in Kullu, according to a government statement. A private bus on the Shensher–Sainj route fell into a ditch and 11 people died and four sustained injuries, said the statement.

The relief and rescue work was in progress and the injured have been sent to local hospital at Kullu.. Around 20 people were reported to be on the bus.