12 killed in accident in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur, police say; PM Modi announces aid package

September 13, 2023 08:28 am | Updated 03:59 pm IST - Jaipur

Twelve people from Gujarat were killed and at least 11 injured when a trailer rammed into their private bus from behind in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district early on Wednesday, police said.

The bus was on its way from Gujarat to Mathura in Uttar Pradesh when the accident occurred around 4.30 a.m., they said.

PM announces ex-gratia

Expressing grief at the loss of lives and offering condolences to the victims’ families, Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh to the next of kin of the dead and ₹50,000 to the injured.

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and other leaders also condoled the deaths.

The police said the bus had halted at Antra flyover in the Lakhanpur area when the trailer rammed into it from behind. Five men and six women died on the spot. Some of the passengers standing near the bus were crushed by the trailer.

The bodies were scattered on the side of the highway. The police were informed about the accident by drivers of vehicles passing the spot, they said.

The victims— from Dihor in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar district— were rushed to a local hospital where 11 were declared dead, the police said.

According to the police control room, Antu, Nandram, Lallu, Bharat, Lalji, his wife Madhuben, Ambaben, Kambuben, Ramuben, Anjuben and Madhuben— the wife of one Arvind— died in the accident.

President Murmu, CM Gehlot condole deaths

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said she was deeply saddened over the loss of lives in a bus accident in Rajasthan Ms. Murmu, who is in Gujarat on an official visit, wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of a bus full of devotees going from Gujarat to Uttar Pradesh meeting with an accident in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan and the death of many passengers. I express my condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured,” Ms. Murmu said in a post on X in Hindi.

Expressing sadness at the loss of lives, Mr. Gehlot said in a post on X, “The death of 11 devotees on a pilgrimage from Gujarat in the collision between a bus and a trailer in Bharatpur is extremely sad. Police-administration is on the spot and the injured have been taken to the hospital for treatment.” “I pray to God to give peace to the souls of all the deceased and courage to their families. May God give speedy recovery to all the injured,” he further said in the post in Hindi.

