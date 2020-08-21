Several injured in Congress-BJP clash in Tripura

At least 12 people, including a few policemen were injured after a clash erupted between BJP and Congress supporters, at Bishalgarh in Sepahijala district on Thursday. Some of the injured have been shifted to two government hospitals in Agartala.

BJP leader and Lok Sabha member from west Tripura, Pratima Bhowmik, visited the spot and took stock of the situation. She also visited an injured party leader at the Tripura Medical College and Hospital.

Congress alleged that its vehicles carrying leaders and supporters from south Tripura were attacked in Bishalgarh, 30 km south of Agartala. They were on their way to attend a programme to commemorate the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi at the Congress Bhavan in Agartala.

State Congress Chief Pijush Biswas, flanked by Bijay Hrangkhawl, President of alliance partner INPT, also unveiled a statue of Rajiv Gandhi at the programme.

Senior Congress leader Subal Bhowmik alleged that BJP cadres attacked the vehicles to prevent their supporters from attending the programme. “This time our workers did not relent...they fought back for one and half hour”, he said.

Police personnel rushed to the incident spot and tried to persuade the BJP workers to disperse, but to no avail. They also had to resort to baton charge to bring the situation under control.

BJP claimed that its Mandal President, Rajkumar Debnath, and several party supporters were injured in the Congress assault and police action. A large number of BJP supporters carried out demonstrations outside the Bishalgarh police station to demand suspension of officer-in-charge Bimal Baidya.

The tension in Bishalgarh eased after the visit of MP Pratima Bhowmik. She appealed to party supporters to remain calm.

Police said the area was put under heavy security and the situation was under control.