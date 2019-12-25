Several injured in attack on CPI(M) rally in south Tripura

Dozens were injured, some critically, after miscreants attacked a rally organised by the CPI(M) in south Tripura on Tuesday afternoon. Former minister Ratan Bhowmik, former MLA Madhav Saha and some senior party leaders are among those who sustained injuries in the incident.

Security forces intervened to bring the situation under control after the attack at Rajarbag locality in Udaipur, headquarters of Gomati district. Some suspects have been detained.

The CPI(M) claimed that BJP workers led the attack on party leaders and supporters. A personal security guard assigned with former Mr. Bhowmik reportedly suffered a fracture on his hands after the assailants pelted stones and bricks on the rally.

Ratan Bhowmik alleged that the rally was passing peacefully through a thoroughfare when it was suddenly attacked.

The BJP denied that its workers were involved in the incident. Party Spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharjee termed the allegations untrue and politically motivated.