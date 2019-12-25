Other States

Several injured in attack on CPI(M) rally in south Tripura

more-in

The CPI(M) claimed that BJP workers led the attack on party leaders and supporters

Dozens were injured, some critically, after miscreants attacked a rally organised by the CPI(M) in south Tripura on Tuesday afternoon. Former minister Ratan Bhowmik, former MLA Madhav Saha and some senior party leaders are among those who sustained injuries in the incident.

Security forces intervened to bring the situation under control after the attack at Rajarbag locality in Udaipur, headquarters of Gomati district. Some suspects have been detained.

The CPI(M) claimed that BJP workers led the attack on party leaders and supporters. A personal security guard assigned with former Mr. Bhowmik reportedly suffered a fracture on his hands after the assailants pelted stones and bricks on the rally.

Ratan Bhowmik alleged that the rally was passing peacefully through a thoroughfare when it was suddenly attacked.

The BJP denied that its workers were involved in the incident. Party Spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharjee termed the allegations untrue and politically motivated.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 25, 2019 5:39:18 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/several-injured-in-attack-on-cpim-rally-in-south-tripura/article30391760.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY