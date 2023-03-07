ADVERTISEMENT

1 dead, 6 injured as massive landslide hits Jammu-Srinagar national highway

March 07, 2023 04:14 pm | Updated 04:27 pm IST - Jammu

The rescue operation is underway and the two-way traffic on the strategic highway has been suspended, officials said

PTI

Jammu & Kashmir National Highway in the landslide-hit Ramban area. File | Photo Credit: PTI

One person was killed and six others injured when a massive landslide struck Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district on March 7, officials said.

The rescue operation is underway and the two-way traffic on the strategic highway has been suspended, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Ramban) Mohita Sharma said the huge landslide occurred on the 270-km highway near Seri village close to Ramban town, resulting in injuries to seven people.

One of the injured, Surjeet Singh of Sumber, succumbed to injuries, said Mr. Sharma, who is also in-charge SSP Highway.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The injured — Mohammad Taj, Hamid, Rubeena Begum, Sakeena Begum, Salma Bani and Amir — have been hospitalised, she said.

She said the rescue operation is on and further details are awaited.

The officials said at least two vehicles were damaged in the landslide which completely blocked the road.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US