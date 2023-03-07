HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

1 dead, 6 injured as massive landslide hits Jammu-Srinagar national highway

The rescue operation is underway and the two-way traffic on the strategic highway has been suspended, officials said

March 07, 2023 04:14 pm | Updated 04:27 pm IST - Jammu

PTI
Jammu & Kashmir National Highway in the landslide-hit Ramban area. File

Jammu & Kashmir National Highway in the landslide-hit Ramban area. File | Photo Credit: PTI

One person was killed and six others injured when a massive landslide struck Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district on March 7, officials said.

The rescue operation is underway and the two-way traffic on the strategic highway has been suspended, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Ramban) Mohita Sharma said the huge landslide occurred on the 270-km highway near Seri village close to Ramban town, resulting in injuries to seven people.

One of the injured, Surjeet Singh of Sumber, succumbed to injuries, said Mr. Sharma, who is also in-charge SSP Highway.

The injured — Mohammad Taj, Hamid, Rubeena Begum, Sakeena Begum, Salma Bani and Amir — have been hospitalised, she said.

She said the rescue operation is on and further details are awaited.

The officials said at least two vehicles were damaged in the landslide which completely blocked the road.

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir / Environmental disasters / avalanche/landslide

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.