October 04, 2023 07:47 am | Updated 07:47 am IST - Satna (Madhya Pradesh)

Several people are feared trapped after a building collapsed in Satna town of Madhya Pradesh around Tuesday midnight, an official said.

VIDEO | Rescue operation continues after a three-storeyed building collapsed in Satna, Madhya Pradesh last evening.



STORY | Several feared trapped as three-storey building collapses in Madhya Pradesh's Satna



READ: https://t.co/pj0Da0Y6DHpic.twitter.com/7nbubSLaDe — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 4, 2023

The three-storey building collapsed in the Bihari Chowk area, the official said, adding that a rescue operation has been launched.

Further details are awaited.