Several feared trapped after under-construction tunnel caves in at J&K’s Ramban

It is part of a four-lane tunnel under construction on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway near Khooni Nalla in Ramban

Several workers are feared trapped after an under-construction tunnel caved in on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway near Khooni Nalla on Thursday night.

“An adit tunnel of T3 caved in at Khooni Nallah, Ramban, on Srinagar Jammu National Highway. Nine labourers are feared trapped inside, including two locals,” an official said.

A rescue operation is in progress in the area. Two trapped persons have been rescued so far, officials said.

All those who were trapped and rescued belong to SARLA company, which had started the work on adit tunnel a few days back at Khonillah tunnel on the national highway, they said.