14 feared dead in flash flood, landslide in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi

Three people were also killed after their house collapsed following a landslide triggered by rains in the State’s Chamba district on Saturday morning

PTI Shimla
August 20, 2022 11:08 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A vehicle stuck in debris following a cloudburst, triggered by incessant monsoon rains, in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district, on Aug. 8, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

One person was killed and 13 others were feared dead in a landslide and a flash flood triggered by heavy rains in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh, officials said on Saturday. Three people were also killed after their house collapsed following a landslide triggered by rains in the State’s Chamba district on Saturday morning, officials said.

In Mandi, the body of a girl was recovered about half a km away from her house in Baghi Nullah on Mandi-Katola-Prashar road on Friday night, while five members of her family were washed away, state disaster management department officials said.

Several families left their houses located between Baghi to Old Katola areas after cloud burst and took shelter at safe places, the department added. Besides, eight members of another family are also feared buried under the debris of their house following a landslide at Kashan village in Gohar development block, the department added. However, the bodies have not been retrieved yet, it said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Several roads in Mandi district have also been blocked after flash floods and multiple landslides. Several vehicles were damaged and a number of villagers were stuck in their houses as water entered their houses and shops at Balh, Sadar, Thunag, Mandi and Lamathach after a flash flood.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Himachal Pradesh
avalanche/landslide

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app