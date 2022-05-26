Several feared dead as taxi-van skids off high-altitude pass in Kashmir
The incident happened at Zojila Pass off the Srinagar-Leh National Highway
Several persons are feared dead as a taxi-van rolled down a deep gorge at Zojila Pass in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Thursday, May 26, 2022.
The vehicle skid off the Srinagar-Leh National Highway and rolled down the gorge late on Wednesday night, they said. The Zojila Pass is at an altitude of about 3,400 metres.
The taxi was going to Srinagar from Kargil.
Police, Army and locals have reached the spot to look for survivors, officials said.
Further details are awaited.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.