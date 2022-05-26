Several feared dead as taxi-van skids off high-altitude pass in Kashmir

The incident happened at Zojila Pass off the Srinagar-Leh National Highway

The picture used for representatinal purpose shows vehicles passing through Srinagar Leh highway at Zojila pass, J&K. Several persons are feared dead as a taxi-van rolled down a deep gorge at Zojila Pass on Thursday, May 26, 2022. File photo | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

Several persons are feared dead as a taxi-van rolled down a deep gorge at Zojila Pass in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Thursday, May 26, 2022.

The vehicle skid off the Srinagar-Leh National Highway and rolled down the gorge late on Wednesday night, they said. The Zojila Pass is at an altitude of about 3,400 metres.

The taxi was going to Srinagar from Kargil.

Police, Army and locals have reached the spot to look for survivors, officials said.

Further details are awaited.