One dead, 28 injured after ST bus hits container truck on Mumbai-Goa highway in Raigad

September 17, 2023 12:23 pm | Updated 12:23 pm IST - Mumbai

A man died and 28 persons were injured after a state transport (ST) bus collided with a container truck on Mumbai-Goa highway in the early hours of Sunday, a police official said.

The incident took place near Mangaon in Talegaon village when the bus and container truck were moving side by side, the Raigad police official said.

"The bus dashed against the truck. Passenger Vinod Tarale (38), a resident of Dombivali, died, while his wife Vaishnavi and 15-year-old son Atharva are seriously injured. In all 28 passengers, including nine women, three girls and five boys, were injured," he said.

MSRTC authorities arranged a bus to ferry the passengers to their destinations after the incident, he added.

