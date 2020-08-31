Several civilians injured in Baramulla grenade attack

Image used for representation purpose.

Srinagar

31 August 2020 14:23 IST

Grenade was tossed on an Army convoy but it exploded on road, say officials

Several civilians were injured in a grenade attack in north Kashmir’s Baramulla on Monday.

Officials said a grenade was tossed on an Army convoy passing on the Azad Gunj bridge in Baramulla. The grenade, however, exploded on the road.

“At least six civilians were injured in the attack,” the officials said. Those critically wounded were being shifted to Srinagar for treatment, they added.

The area has been cordoned off and a search is on to nab the attackers.