Seven Uttar Pradesh policemen booked for custodial death

An FIR has been registered by the Uttar Pradesh police against seven policemen, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police and an inspector, in connection with the alleged custodial torture leading to the death of Pradeep Tomar in Pilakhuwa area of Hapur on Thursday.

The 35-year-old security guard died in a Meerut hospital after the alleged custodial torture in a police station on October 13. His 10-year-old son claimed that his father was brutally tortured in his presence. Police said that Pradeep was picked up for questioning in a murder case.

The move comes after the National Human Rights Commission took note of the case and issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director-General of Police of the State.

In the FIR, Kuldeep alias Tejpal, brother of the deceased, alleged “torture of Pradeep at the hands of DSP Santosh Mishra, SHO Yogesh Baiyan, inspector Ajab Singh and four unidentified policemen.”

The postmortem report confirmed the charge of torture. “The cause of death had not been confirmed. The viscera sample had been preserved. There was blackening of the posterior and signs of contusion on arms and other body parts,” said SP Yesh Veer Singh. He said a departmental and magisterial inquiry had already been ordered against the accused. While Mr. Baiyan and Mr. Singh have already been placed under suspension, Mr. Mishra has been transferred to Garhmukteshwar.