Seven States top government index on school education

No State finds a place in the top grade; Ladakh shows the biggest improvement by climbing from Level 10 to Level 4

Jagriti Chandra NEW DELHI
November 03, 2022 21:34 IST

School students take part in a gathering in Ahmedabad. Image for representation. | Photo Credit: PTI

Gujarat is now among the top performers in school education, according to an index released by the Ministry of Education.

Though no State found a place in the top grade, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh have joined Kerala, Punjab, Chandigarh, and Maharashtra categorised under Level 2 with a score of 901 to 950 out of a total score of 1,000.

The Performance Grading Index of the Ministry of Education classifies States and Union Territories into 10 grades based on their score out of a total 1,000 points. Their performance is assessed on a total of 70 indicators in five domains, which are learning outcome, access, infrastructure and facilities, equity and governance process. The Index is based on data drawn from several data sources, including the Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE +) 2020-21, National Achievement Survey NAS 2017, and Mid Day Meal Portal.

A total of 12 States and UTs, including National Capital Territory of Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Odisha, attained Level 3 with a score between 851-900. No State figured in the bottom three grades.

The report notes that Ladakh has seen the biggest improvement by climbing up from Level 10 in 2019-2020 to Level 4 in 2020-2021.

