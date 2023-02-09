Seven school children killed in road accident in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker 

February 09, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - RAIPUR

Seven school children were killed in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker after their auto-rickshaw collided with a truck, on Thursday afternoon.

While the deceased included five boys and two girls, the driver of the auto-rickshaw and another boy sustained injuries. The students were all aged between four and eight years.

According to the police, the children, residents of different villages, were returning home in the auto-rickshaw from a nearby private school after classes got over.

The accident took place around 3 p.m., close to Korar village on the State Highway.

“Eyewitnesses have told us that the driver took the vehicle to the wrong side. Why he did so is still unclear because he is under treatment. The road is not separated by a divider but is wide enough for vehicles on both sides to ply smoothly,” said a senior police officer.

Both the survivors are currently admitted to a hospital in Raipur.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister took to Twitter to express grief over the accident.

“The news of the sudden death of 5 school children in an accident between an auto and a truck at Korar Chilhati Chowk in Kanker district is very sad. 4 children are seriously injured, all possible help is being provided by the health department. May God give courage to the family members. There are instructions to the administration for all possible help,” he tweeted. [The tweet was sent before the casualty figures were updated].

