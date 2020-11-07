Seven researchers from Odisha’s SOA University in global scientists list

Seven researchers from a city-based university have found their names in the list of top 2% scientists globally, drawn up on the basis of a subject-wise analysis conducted by the Stanford University.

The researchers from SOA Deemed to be University include Pradipta Kishore Dash, Kulamani Parida, Lala Behari Sukla, Ashok Kumar Mahapatra, R.N.P. Choudhary, J. C. Misra and Nihar Bala Devi.

SOA, ranked 20th among universities in India by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) this year, said 50% of its research and development centres were aligned to national priorities.

“We have 13 research centres and 42 research laboratories. Investigators are provided extensive facilities to conduct research in the university,” said Manojranjan Nayak, president of SOA.

“Prof. Mahapatra led a team of experts at AIIMS, New Delhi in 2017 which successfully separated Jaga and Balia, conjoined twins from Odisha in a marathon craniopagus surgery. He served as head of department of neurosurgery at AIIMS, New Delhi and also worked as Director of AIIMS, Bhubaneswar prior to joining the university,” a statement from the university said.

Prof. Dash, an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, was the first Vice-Chancellor of SOA. He heads the multidisciplinary research cell with expertise in renewable energy, signal processing, power systems, data mining, artificial and computational intelligence, distributed generation and micro and smart grid.

Prof. Parida heads the university’s centre for nanoscience and nanotechnology. He has worked in different capacities in the CSIR-Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology, Bhubaneswar. Similarly, Prof. Sukla, who was with CSIR-IMMT, Bhubaneswar, is heading SOA’s biofuel and bioprocessing research centre.

Prof. Misra has authored several books on mathematical sciences and Prof. Choudhary conducts research in multiferroics, polymer-nanocomposites and advanced materials.

Dr. Devi, an associate professor at the Institute of Technical Education and Research (ITER), is currently involved in research related to solvent extraction of non-ferrous, rare earth metals, process development and leaching.