Seven pilgrims from Gujarat killed in bus accident in Uttarakhand

August 20, 2023 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - Dehradun

Seven people were killed and 27 injured when a bus carrying pilgrims from Gujarat fell into a gorge in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand on Sunday.

The bus with 35 people on board was returning from Gangotri when it met with an accident at Gangnani.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who is in Delhi, spoke to top officials about the accident and instructed them to carry out relief and rescue operations at a fast pace.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and medical teams are present at the spot, he said, adding a helicopter has been kept ready in Dehradun to provide assistance in case of need.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday said the administration is in constant touch with the Uttarakhand government.

As per the preliminary information, the tourists travelling on the ill-fated bus were from Bhavnagar, Gujarat officials said.

“I am saddened by the tragic incident in which the pilgrims from Gujarat lost their lives after the bus fell into the gorge in Uttarakhand. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased,” Mr. Patel posted on X, formerly Twitter.

