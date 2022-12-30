Seven Myanmar army personnel killed in ambush, in Manipur, says Federation of Haomi

December 30, 2022 04:33 pm | Updated 04:33 pm IST - IMPHAL

At least seven Myanmar army personnel were killed in an ambush near two villages, on December 27, according to the Federation of Haomi, a civil society organisation in Manipur formed for the protection of the indigenous people. Police also said that some unofficial reports had been received in this regard.

The reports said that the terrified villagers had fled to Moreh, Manipur’s border town, and are believed to be taking shelter. The reports further said that the Manipur government should keep a record of these villagers, including where they have been allowed to stay. It may be recalled that local militia attack the Myanamr army on sight. Some months back two Tamil youths who had gone to Myanmar to attend a friend’s birthday party were gunned down. Their bodies were never brought to Moreh. Nothing is known about the identity of the killers.

Police said that the December 27 ambuscade took place near a village about 5KM inside Myanmar. The unknown persons attacked the military vehicle. They had fled shortly after the attack. The Federation of Haomi feels that if appropriate actions are not taken up these Myanmar villagers may not go back. Mizoram in the Northeast has been facing this burgeoning problem soon after the installation of the military rule in Myanmar.