Seven MLAs switch over to BJP in Arunachal Pradesh

25 December 2020 10:54 IST

Saffron party’s count in the 60-member Assembly goes up to 48

The BJP has gained seven MLAs in Arunachal Pradesh as six legislators of the Janata Dal (United) and the lone MLA of the People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) switched over in the last two days, taking the saffron party’s count in the 60-member Assembly to 48.

The JD(U), which emerged the second largest party after the BJP in the 2019 Assembly election, now has Techi Kaso as the lone MLA.

“We have accepted their applications to join the party. This is yet another example of the faith of the people in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and in the governance of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who has taken the State on the path of development,” State BJP president Biyuram Wahge told The Hindu from Itanagar.

The JD(U) MLAs who switched over are Talem Taboh from Rumgong constituency, Hayeng Mangfi from Chayang Tajo, Jikke Tako from Tali, Dorjee Wangdi Kharma from Kalaktang, Dongru Siongju from Bomdila and Kanggong Taku from Mariyang-Geku constituency.

The PPA legislator who shifted allegiance is Kardo Nyigyor from Likabali constituency. The regional party had suspended him a few days ago for alleged anti-party activities.

The BJP had won 41 seats in the 2019 Assembly election.

The Congress and the National People’s Party have four members each, while there are three Independents.