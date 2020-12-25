Seven MLAs switch over to BJP in Arunachal Pradesh

The BJP has gained seven MLAs in Arunachal Pradesh as six legislators of the Janata Dal (United) and the lone MLA of the People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) switched over in the last two days, taking the saffron party’s count in the 60-member Assembly to 48.
The JD(U), which emerged the second largest party after the BJP in the 2019 Assembly election, now has Techi Kaso as the lone MLA.
“We have accepted their applications to join the party. This is yet another example of the faith of the people in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and in the governance of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who has taken the State on the path of development,” State BJP president Biyuram Wahge told The Hindu from Itanagar.
The JD(U) MLAs who switched over are Talem Taboh from Rumgong constituency, Hayeng Mangfi from Chayang Tajo, Jikke Tako from Tali, Dorjee Wangdi Kharma from Kalaktang, Dongru Siongju from Bomdila and Kanggong Taku from Mariyang-Geku constituency.
The PPA legislator who shifted allegiance is Kardo Nyigyor from Likabali constituency. The regional party had suspended him a few days ago for alleged anti-party activities.
The BJP had won 41 seats in the 2019 Assembly election.
The Congress and the National People’s Party have four members each, while there are three Independents.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath