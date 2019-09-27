Seven killed in road accident near Jaipur

Seven persons, including three women, were killed when the car they were travelling in collided with a trailer coming from the wrong direction, near Sri Karan Narendra Agriculture University in Jobner, 40 km from Jaipur, on Thursday.

The jeep’s engine was detached from its body by the impact of collision and all the seven occupants were stuck inside. Police said the bodies were extricated from the vehicle’s mangled remains with the help of a cutter.

The deceased, hailing from Asalpur village, were on their way to Phulera when the mishap occurred. The agitated villagers blocked the road for some time with the demand for a ban on entry of heavy vehicles and compensation to the next of kin of the victims.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief over the accident and said in a tweet that he was deeply anguished to know of the mishap.