HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Seven killed, 23 injured after tree falls on tin shed in Akola temple

The incident took place on April 9 morning at Babuji Maharaj temple located in Paras village

April 10, 2023 08:46 am | Updated 08:46 am IST - Akola (Maharashtra)

PTI

Seven persons were killed and 23 others injured when a tree fell on a tin shed under which people were standing in a temple premises after heavy wind and rains in Maharashtra's Akola district, local administration said on Monday, April 10, 2023.

The incident took place at around 7.30 pm on Sunday, April 9 at Babuji Maharaj temple located in Paras village under Balapur taluka when the people had gathered for the 'maha aarti', they said.

Due to the heavy wind and rains, a 100-year-old tree fell on a tin shed under which around 40 people were standing, the district administration said.

Seven people were killed and 23 others received injuries. Five of them were seriously injured, the authorities said.

After receiving information, police and district disaster management authorities rushed the spot and started the rescue operation, an official said.

The injured persons were rushed to the Akola general hospital, the district administration said.

Related Topics

natural disasters / Maharashtra

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.