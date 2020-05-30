Other States

Seven injured in Odisha accident

A scene from the accident site.

A scene from the accident site.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Bus carrying migrant workers from Kerala to West Bengal overturns

At least seven persons were on Saturday injured when a bus carrying migrant workers from Kerala to West Bengal overturned in Odisha’s Balasore district.

The accident took place at around 6.30 a.m. when the bus driver lost control over a bridge on National Highway No. 16 near Nuagaon village, according to Paresh Rout, Inspector-in-Charge of Industrial Police Station, Balasore.

There were 30 persons in the bus, including 28 migrant workers and two drivers. The injured include six migrant workers and one bus driver. The injured workers were out of danger and remaining workers were safe, said Mr. Rout.

The injured persons, who were rescued by the local people and police, were admitted to the district headquarters hospital at Balasore.

The migrant workers belonged to Krishna Nagar in West Bengal. The administration will make all arrangements for the treatment of the injured and sending the workers to their destination, said Nilu Mohapatra, Sub-Collector of Balasore.

