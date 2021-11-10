Seven injured as house collapses in Mumbai

Seven people were injured after a ground-plus-one-storey house collapsed in Mumbai on Tuesday morning, a Fire Brigade officer said.

The house, located at Jai Maharashtra Nagar in Antop Hill area, crashed at 8.10 a.m., he said.

Four fire engines, a rescue van and other fire fighting equipment were rushed to the spot. Police and civic teams also reached the spot after being alerted, the officer said.

“Seven people were rescued from the debris of the collapsed house. The injured people were sent to the nearby civic-run Sion Hospital for treatment,” the officer added.

Details about their health condition were awaited, he said.