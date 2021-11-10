Other States

Seven injured as house collapses in Mumbai

Rescue work in progress at the Antop Hill area where a house collapsed on Tuesday morning.  

Seven people were injured after a ground-plus-one-storey house collapsed in Mumbai on Tuesday morning, a Fire Brigade officer said.

The house, located at Jai Maharashtra Nagar in Antop Hill area, crashed at 8.10 a.m., he said.

Four fire engines, a rescue van and other fire fighting equipment were rushed to the spot. Police and civic teams also reached the spot after being alerted, the officer said.

“Seven people were rescued from the debris of the collapsed house. The injured people were sent to the nearby civic-run Sion Hospital for treatment,” the officer added.

Details about their health condition were awaited, he said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 10, 2021 1:21:48 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/seven-injured-as-house-collapses-in-mumbai/article37409337.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY