Other States

Seven held in West Bengal for attack on BJP president Nadda’s convoy

J.P. Nadda  

Seven persons were arrested in West Bengal on Friday for their alleged involvement in the attack on BJP national president J.P. Nadda’s convoy a day ago, a senior police officer said.

Four persons were arrested from Falta and three from Usthi police station area, both in South 24 Parganas district, he told PTI.

All seven of them were booked under various sections of the IPC for rioting, obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions and other offences.

Also Read
BJP workers burning an effigy of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee to protest against attack party president J.P. Nadda during his visit to Diamond Harbour in Kolkata, in Bhopal on Thursday, 10 dec 2020.

J.P. Nadda convoy attack: MHA summons West Bengal chief secretary, DGP

 

Mr. Nadda’s convoy was pelted with stones on Thursday morning by alleged TMC workers at Sirakol in Diamond Harbour area of South 24 Parganas district, where he had gone to address a rally.

Several BJP leaders including its West Bengal minder Kailash Vijayvargiya suffered injuries, sources in the saffron party claimed.

Two suo moto cases were subsequently lodged against unknown people for carrying out the attack.

Related Topics
Bharatiya Janata Party
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 11, 2020 4:16:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/seven-held-in-west-bengal-for-attack-on-bjp-president-naddas-convoy/article33307251.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY