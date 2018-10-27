Seven elephants die of electrocution in Odisha

Seven elephants succumbed to injuries after coming in contact with sagging live electric wire in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Seven elephants were killed after coming in contact with sagging live electric wire in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district late Friday night.

The incident took place near Kamalanga village in Dhenkanal. “We have received information about the death of seven elephants due to electrocution. Field officials are rushing to the spot to ascertain the circumstances under which the tragic incident had occurred,” Sudarshan Panda, Additional Principal Conservator of Forest, told The Hindu over phone, on Saturday.

Forest department sources said a herd of 13 elephants were passing through the area. While seven succumbed to injuries, six elephants escaped.

As per preliminary reports reaching here, the power line was being set up as part of laying of a new railway line. Bodies of seven elephants were lying scattered near a small water channel passing through vast stretches of agricultural land.

Elephant movements in Dhenkanal are widespread. In the past, several electrocution deaths of elephant have been reported from the district. The district has also been identified as a critical area as far as man-elephant conflict is concerned.