Seven die after inhaling poisonous gas in U.P.

Several persons, including a two-year-old, died after allegedly inhaling poisonous gas leaking from a chemical factory in Sitapur, police said.

The incident was reported from a village in the Biswan area of the district. All the dead originally belong to Kanpur district, police said.

Superintendent of Police, Sitapur, L. R. Kumar said prima facie the victims, who were labourers sleeping in a carpet factory they were working in, died from inhaling fumes that emanated after a liquid spilled out from a tanker.

Two stray animals also died due to poisoning, he said.

The entire area has been cordoned off for “isolation,” the officer said, adding that combing operation was on in the nearby areas.

A team of the NDRF and State health department also reached the site for further rescue work and investigation.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered “strict action” against the culprits, a government spokesperson said.

The dead were identified as Ateeq, 45, his wife Saira, 42, their daughter Aisha, 12, and sons Afroz, 8, and Faisal, 2, and two others Motu, 75, and Pehalwan, 75.

Mr. Adityanath announced ₹4 lakh compensation for the family of the deceased.