Seven dead in firecracker unit blast in Budaun, Uttar pradesh

The incident took place at Rasulpur village under the Civil Lines area of the district

Seven persons died on Friday after an explosion in a firecracker manufacturing factory in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun district, police said.

The incident took place at Rasulpur village under the Civil Lines area of the district, located 275 km from the State capital.

"Seven persons were confirmed dead in the explosion," said SSP Ashok Kumar. The factory had a licence to manufacture firecrackers, the officer added. The district administration officials and police have rushed to the spot for rescue work, as a few injured persons might still be left stranded under the debris.

A government spokesperson said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had taken cognisance of the "unfortunate explosion" and directed the district magistrate to take all necessary action and provide relief to the injured.

