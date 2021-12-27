Other States

Seven booked for Muzaffarpur boiler blast

Remains of the noodle factory that got damaged in an explosion in Muzaffarpur, on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. | Photo Credit: AP
PTI Muzaffarpur 27 December 2021 13:08 IST
Updated: 27 December 2021 13:13 IST

Vikas Modi, the owner of the noodles factory that got destroyed in the blast, is among the seven people named in the FIR

An FIR has been lodged in connection with Sunday's boiler blast in Bihar's Muzaffarpur that claimed seven lives, an official said on Monday.

Town Deputy Superintendent of Police Ram Naresh Paswan, who is heading the investigation, said seven persons have been named as accused in the FIR.

These include Vikas Modi, owner of the noodles factory which got destroyed in the blast, his wife Shweta, manager Uday Shankar and other employees entrusted with the upkeep of the boiler.

The accused have been booked under various IPC sections, including those relating to culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Efforts were on to nab them, police said.

industrial accident
Bihar
