ADVERTISEMENT

Seven arrested in Bhilwara minor girl’s murder case

August 05, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - JAIPUR

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said here on Saturday that the investigation would be carried out under the case officer scheme and the chargesheet filed in the court at the earliest to ensure stringent punishment to the accused

The Hindu Bureau

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot addresses a press conference at his official residence in Jaipur on Friday | Photo Credit: PTI

Police have arrested seven persons on charges of gangrape and murder of a 14-year-old girl, whose body parts were found in a coal furnace at Narsinghpura village in Bhilwara district of Rajasthan earlier this week. A large number of villagers, accompanied by panchayat representatives, staged a demonstration against the incident outside the Kotri police station.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said here on Saturday that the investigation would be carried out under the case officer scheme and the chargesheet filed in the court at the earliest to ensure stringent punishment to the accused. The police will approach the Rajasthan High Court with the request for trial of the case in a fast track court.

ALSO READ
Minor girl allegedly raped, body burnt in brick kiln in Rajasthan

The girl went missing after she left home on August 2 morning for grazing of cattle. Her family members reached a coal furnace area while looking for her and spotted her footwear. They informed the police after detecting the girl’s charred bracelet and some bones burning in the furnace. The locals caught hold of some accused living in the vicinity, suspecting their involvement, and handed them over to the police.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Gehlot said he had had a detailed discussion with the Chief Secretary and the Director-General of Police (DGP) about the case. “Rajasthan is a State where prompt action is taken when any incident [like this] happens and the accused are arrested. The police will continue to act impartially,” he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

ALSO READ
Will not tolerate those who harass women: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

The Chief Minister earlier told reporters on the sidelines of a function that the State government was taking the incidents like Bhilwara and Jodhpur rape very seriously and taking steps to punish the culprits at the earliest. He said the BJP was making an attempt to defame Rajasthan by comparing it with the incidents in Manipur.

“People with a criminal mindset misbehaving with women will not be tolerated. The mischievous youths who spoil the whole atmosphere will be brought to justice,” Mr. Gehlot said.

While Additional Director-General (Crime) Dinesh M.N. was camping in Bhilwara to monitor the situation, BJP State president C.P. Joshi visited Narsinghpura village on Saturday and met the victim’s family members. He also addressed the protesters sitting outside the Kotri police station.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Rajasthan / Jaipur

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US