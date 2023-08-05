Seven arrested in Bhilwara minor girl’s murder case

August 05, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - JAIPUR

Police have arrested seven persons on charges of gangrape and murder of a 14-year-old girl, whose body parts were found in a coal furnace at Narsinghpura village in Bhilwara district of Rajasthan earlier this week. A large number of villagers, accompanied by panchayat representatives, staged a demonstration against the incident outside the Kotri police station.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said here on Saturday that the investigation would be carried out under the case officer scheme and the chargesheet filed in the court at the earliest to ensure stringent punishment to the accused. The police will approach the Rajasthan High Court with the request for trial of the case in a fast track court.

The girl went missing after she left home on August 2 morning for grazing of cattle. Her family members reached a coal furnace area while looking for her and spotted her footwear. They informed the police after detecting the girl’s charred bracelet and some bones burning in the furnace. The locals caught hold of some accused living in the vicinity, suspecting their involvement, and handed them over to the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Gehlot said he had had a detailed discussion with the Chief Secretary and the Director-General of Police (DGP) about the case. “Rajasthan is a State where prompt action is taken when any incident [like this] happens and the accused are arrested. The police will continue to act impartially,” he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The Chief Minister earlier told reporters on the sidelines of a function that the State government was taking the incidents like Bhilwara and Jodhpur rape very seriously and taking steps to punish the culprits at the earliest. He said the BJP was making an attempt to defame Rajasthan by comparing it with the incidents in Manipur.

“People with a criminal mindset misbehaving with women will not be tolerated. The mischievous youths who spoil the whole atmosphere will be brought to justice,” Mr. Gehlot said.

While Additional Director-General (Crime) Dinesh M.N. was camping in Bhilwara to monitor the situation, BJP State president C.P. Joshi visited Narsinghpura village on Saturday and met the victim’s family members. He also addressed the protesters sitting outside the Kotri police station.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT