Seven accused of stealing shrouds from graveyards in U.P. and selling them granted bail

A local court in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat has granted bail to seven persons, including three cloth traders related to each other, after the police failed to produce evidence regarding the fake stickers and ribbons they allegedly used to sell the cloth made by recreating shrouds stolen by them from crematoriums and graveyards.

The seven were arrested by police last month on charges of allegedly stealing pieces of cloths used as shrouds in crematoriums and graveyards before cleaning them and packing them with fake stickers and ribbons of a Gwalior company. They allegedly sold the recreated cloth for a good price in the market.

Judge Sazia Nazar Zaidi, session judge (in-charge), in the bail order dated June 1 noted that the prosecution neither produced any document regarding any criminal case previously filed in the matter nor the fake stickers and ribbons of a Gwalior company allegedly used by the accused to market the refurbished shrouds.

The accused pleaded that they were falsely implicated and said that the cloth recovered from them were not shrouds, stolen or otherwise.

The accused persons Pravin Jain and his son Ashish Jain run a cloth store in Baraut, while their relative Rishab Jain, who also runs a separate store, was visiting them when he was arrested, the accused said. The other four persons are Pravin Jain’s staff who were allegedly working from home due to the lockdown. They submitted bills to show purchase of the cloth.

The Jain father-son argued that due to the lockdown, they were assorting “cut-piece cloth” after setting them right and packing them.

The court said the cloth allegedly recovered from the traders and shown to be shrouds would be a matter of evidence.