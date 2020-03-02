Seven accused of raping minor in Assam are juveniles

GUWAHATI

02 March 2020 01:32 IST

Seven persons accused of rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl in Assam’s Biswanath district turned out to be juvenile. They appeared for their Class X State Board examination in February. The girl was reported missing on February 28. Her body was retrieved from a forest near her village on Saturday.

An uncle of the victim told newspersons that the accused had invited the girl for dinner but took her to the forest where they allegedly raped and killed her but hung her body from a tree to make it appear as a case of suicide.

“We suspected the boys after we spotted them in the forest during a search for my niece on Saturday morning. They fled as soon as they saw us and with the help of the police, we later found her body hanging from a tree,” the uncle said.

The police said they were awaiting the autopsy report to ascertain whether the girl was raped.

“We are yet to receive the medical report. However, a case has been registered against the seven on the basis of a complaint lodged by the girl’s father. They will be produced in court,” said Tilak Das, Sub-Divisional Police Officer.