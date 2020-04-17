Set up task force for economic revival in UP: Priyanka to CM

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to set up a task force for the economic reconstruction of the State, the Congress said on Friday.

In the April 16 letter, released by the Congress a day later, Ms. Vadra highlighted the problems faced by different sections of the people because of the ongoing lockdown and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Corona pandemic has brought with it economic destruction. U.P.’s glass industry, brass industry, carpet industry, weaving, furniture making, leather industry, hosiery, clay pottery, fishery and other household industries have received a big jolt. Lakhs of weavers in the State are facing immense hardship as the economy of the State and the entire country has come to a standstill,” Ms. Vadra said.

“I request you that, for the reconstruction of the economy of the State, please constitute a task force with well-known experts on economy and planning,” she added.

Highlighting other areas that needed urgent attention, the Congress leader pointed out that many unregistered workers were facing shortage of food and money.

“Unregistered workers should also be given guarantee of economic relief. There are also reports of ration not being available. Kindly ensure that ration is being given to people even without ration card. Also I would request you to give pulses, edible oil, salt and spices along with wheat in the ration,” Ms. Vadra said.

In her two-page letter, the Congress general secretary also requested the Chief Minister to announced an economic package for MGNREGA workers, farmers who had been hit by unseasonal hailstorm in U.P., clearing the past dues and assurance to buy the crop of sugarcane farmers and facilitate the use of combine harvesting machines for the Rabi crops.