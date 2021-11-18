Separate CAT benches set up in Jammu, Srinagar

The Centre had in May last year announced creation of a bench in Jammu with its jurisdiction over the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The Centre has created separate benches of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), which adjudicates service matters of central government employees, in Jammu and Srinagar, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

It had in May last year announced creation of a bench in Jammu with its jurisdiction over the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The CAT’s bench in Jammu will have its jurisdiction over the districts of Doda, Jammu, Kathua, Kishtwar, Reasi, Poonch, Rajouri, Ramban, Samba, Udhampur in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Leh district in the Union territory of Ladakh, it said.

Its Srinagar bench will have under it districts of Srinagar, Anantnag, Bandipora, Baramulla, Budgam, Ganderbal, Kulgam, Kupwara, Pulwama, Shoplan in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Kargil district in the Union territory of Ladakh, said the order issued Wednesday night.