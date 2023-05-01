Senior tribal leader Nand Kumar Sai from Chhattisgarh quits BJP

May 01, 2023 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - RAIPUR

Blaming political rivals in his own party for continuously hurting his dignity by making false allegations, senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader from Chhattisgarh and former Chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes Nand Kumar Sai quit the party on Sunday.

In his resignation letter, Mr. Sai, a tribal leader from the Sarguja belt, said he was resigning from all party posts and primary membership of the party.

“From the beginning of the formation and existence of the Bharatiya Janata Party till today, I have fulfilled all the responsibilities and duties assigned to me by the party with full dedication and devotion. I express my gratitude to the party for this, but for the last few years, with the aim of tarnishing my image in the Bharatiya Janata Party, my political rivals of my own party have continuously hurt my dignity by making false allegations and other activities against me,” the letter said.

He also posted a video that was later deleted. In it, Mr. Sai, who was the Leader of the Opposition in the first State Assembly, spoke about his contributions and struggles while being with the party. He claimed that he was instrumental in dislodging the Ajit Jogi-led Congress government in 2003, but was denied the Chief Minister’s post as part of a conspiracy.

Back then, Mr. Sai was fielded against Jogi from the latter’s stronghold of Marwahi and lost the polls despite the party winning the election. While Raman Singh was sworn in as the Chief Minister, a position he went on to hold for the next 15 years, Mr. Sai was subsequently elected as an MP in both Houses of Parliament. During the BJP rule in the State, Mr. Sai mostly remained in Delhi, out of State politics.

The former Sarguja MP kept everyone guessing about his next move as he went incommunicado soon after tweeting about his resignation.

BJP State president Arun Sao confirmed Mr. Sai’s resignation but added that efforts were being made to address misunderstandings, if any.

“He is a very senior leader and has worked for a long time in the party. Definitely, we will speak to him and if there is any misunderstanding, we will remove it. We are trying to contact him but have been unable to do so. Senior leaders of the party will also speak to him,” Mr. Sao said.

Mr. Sao said that he had spoken to Mr. Sai a couple of days ago and it was a routine conversation without the latter expressing any displeasure.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel took a shot at the BJP that has been involved in an outreach programme over the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio address, that was aired on Sunday.

“Today Mr. Nand Kumar Saiji has also said “Mann Ki Baat” of the tribals along with himself. #आदिवासी_विरोधी_भाजपा,” he tweeted.

There is speculation about him joining the Congress on Monday. Congress leader and senior Cabinet Minister Amarjeet Bhagat told a TV channel that Mr. Sai was welcome to join the Congress.