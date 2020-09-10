Senior RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh resigns from party

The former Union Minister has quit from the party’s national vice-president post

Senior Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Union Minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh has resigned from the party. Earlier, he had resigned from party’s national vice-president post.

He is currently admitted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi as he was indisposed after his treatment for COVID-19 at Patna AIIMS and subsequent recovery a month ago.

The former Union Minister has sent his hand-written one-page resignation letter to party president Lalu Prasad and released the letter to mediapersons.

“After the death of ‘jan nayak’ (people’s leader) Karpoori Thakur, I stood behind you for last 32 years but not now…Please forgive me,” said Mr. Raghuvansh Prasad Singh in his letter from the AIIMS, Delhi, to Mr. Lalu Prasad at the RIMS (Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences), Ranchi.

Mr. Raghuvansh Prasad Singh was said to be upset over the likely induction of another upper caste Rajput leader of his constituency Rama Singh, who is a criminal-turned-politician and former Lok Janshakti Party MP from Vaishali parliamentary constituency.

In last 2019 Lok Sabha poll, Mr. Rama Singh, however, was denied ticket by LJP and defeated as an Independent candidate by party candidate Veena Devi.

Mr. Rama Singh, though, had defeated Mr. Raghuvansh Prasad Singh who was the RJD candidate in 2014 Lok Sabha poll.

Mr. Rama Singh is said to have some influence in Raghopur Assembly constituency of Vaishali, represented by Tejashwi Yadav, RJD leader and heir apparent of Mr. Lalu Prasad.

Earlier, amid speculation that Mr. Raghuvansh Prasad Singh may quit the party soon, Mr. Tejashwi Yadav had gone to Delhi to assuage him but, said party sources, Mr. Raghuvansh Prasad Singh had categorically told Mr. Tejashwi Yadav that it would be difficult for him to remain in party along with Mr. Rama Singh.

Meanwhile, the ruling JD(U) leaders said that if Mr. Raghuvansh Prasad Singh expressed his wish to come to their party, he would be most welcome.

However, the RJD leaders have kept mum on the issue and preferred not to make any comment on Mr. Raghuvansh Prasad Singh quitting the party.