Senior reporter based in Manipur’s Ukhrul district dies due to COVID-19

Thotsang Shaiza, 46, a senior reporter based in Ukhrul district of Manipur died on Saturday night in the J.N. Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal, due to COVID-19. He is the third journalist in Manipur to succumb to the pandemic.

Earlier S. Hemant, editor of a monthly journal and former president of All Manipur Working Journalists’ Union, died. Saikhom Shantikumar Singh, a sub-editor of vernacular daily newspaper Ireibak, also died due to the viral infection.

Mr. Shaiza was the district correspondent of a local cable service, ISTV, and Tangkhul dialect newspaper The Aja. He was the president of the Ukhrul Journalists’ Association and an active member of All Manipur Hill Journalists’ Association.

Reports said that Mr. Shaiza’s elder brother had also died recently due to COVID-19. All his family members are in care centres and hospitals after they tested positive.

Reports say that some reporters had tested positive recently.