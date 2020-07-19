Senior police official critical after “suicide bid”

Arvind Kumar, Additional DGP (Law and Order), reportedly tried to commit suicide in his office on Saturday afternoon.

The IPS official was rushed to a private hospital, where sources said his condition was critical.

Mr. Kumar is believed to have shot himself in the chin using his service gun and the bullet exited through his head. His office is located within the First Manipur Rifles in the high security zone in Imphal.

Mr. Kumar had been with the Intelligence Bureau in New Delhi and had requested that he be sent back to Manipur police. He took charge in Imphal on July 10.

Police have registered an FIR and an inquiry is on.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the helpline Saathi: 8486814024)