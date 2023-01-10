HamberMenu
Senior IAS officer Ashok Khemka transferred again, his 56th posting

Four Haryana Civil Service officers were also transferred with immediate effect in the shuffle.

January 10, 2023 11:11 am | Updated 11:13 am IST - Chandigarh

PTI

The Haryana government on Monday, January 9, 2023, transferred senior IAS officer Ashok Khemka, his 56th posting in a career spanning about 30 years. Four Haryana Civil Service officers were also transferred with immediate effect in the shuffle.

Mr. Khemka, Additional Chief Secretary at the Science and Technology Department, has now been posted as Additional Chief Secretary, Archives Department, said an official statement. The statement did not mention any specific reasons for the transfers.

