Senior health official held on charge of bribery in Himachal Pradesh

The Himachal Pradesh police have arrested a senior Health official on corruption charges in Shimla, after an audio surfaced in which the accused was purportedly heard demanding a bribe of ₹5 lakh.

State Vigilance and Anti-corruption Bureau arrested Director of Health Services Ajay Kumar Gupta late on May 20 and booked him under Sections 7 (Public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act) and 8 (Taking gratification, in order, by corrupt or illegal means, to influence public servant) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, the police said.

Mr. Gupta was summoned by the police to its headquarters for questioning, after which he was arrested.

“After the arrest, the accused was taken to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital for medical check-up, where doctors found his blood pressure and insulin levels on the higher side. He has not yet been discharged. We will start questioning once he is fit and discharged,” Shalini Agnihotri, Superintendent of Police, who also heads the bureau’s Special Investigative Unit (SIU), told The Hindu on May 22.

“For forensic voice analysis of the accused, we will have to seek court permission to collect voice samples of the accused, which can only start once he is fit to join the investigation,” she added.

Ms. Agnihotri said that a local court on May 21 remanded the accused in five-day judicial custody, based on the police report about his arrest on corruption charges.

Mr. Gupta has been placed under suspension by the State government after his arrest. The audio clip based on a telephonic conversation allegedly refers to the accused seeking a bribe against a purchase by the Health Department.