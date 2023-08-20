HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Senior Gujarat AAP leader Bhemabhai Chaudhary joins Congress

His supporters and local leaders follow suit; only Congress can take on BJP in the State, he says

August 20, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - AHMEDABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader in Gujarat Bhemabhai Chaudhary resigned as vice-president of the State unit on Sunday and joined the Congress along with his supporters and local leaders. 

Mr. Chaudhary had been with the AAP since the beginning and was very active in the Banaskantha district of north Gujarat. He also contested the last Assembly election from Banaskantha. 

“I have resigned from the AAP and I am joining the Congress to fight the BJP. Only the Congress can take on the BJP in the State,” he said as he was welcomed into the party by State Congress president Shaktisinh Gohil. 

Mr. Chaudhary indicated that more AAP leaders would join the Congress. On Saturday too, several local leaders of the AAP from Kheda, Dahod and other districts joined the Congress. 

“The Congress party wants the support of every single person to fight the BJP’s misrule in the State. We will welcome anyone who wants to strengthen our hands and join our efforts against the BJP,” Mr. Gohil told mediapersons after he inducted the AAP leaders. 

Since he became the party president earlier this year, Mr. Gohil has been actively trying to bring back those leaders and workers who moved out of the party to join the AAP or other political outfits. 

So far, more than a dozen leaders who contested the Assembly poll on AAP ticket, as well as their supporters, have joined the Congress across the State. 

The AAP won five Assembly seats in the last Assembly poll in December 2022. However, it led to the splitting of anti-BJP votes, which benefited the ruling party in its landslide victory of 156 of the 182 seats in the State.  Because of the division in votes, the principal Opposition party lost as many as 35 OBC and tribal-dominated seats across the State. 

Related Topics

Gujarat

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.