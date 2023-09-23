HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Senior EC team visits Ranchi for Special Summary Revision

Officials of poll body conduct meeting with Deputy Commissioners-cum-District Election Officers of Jharkhand ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

September 23, 2023 04:20 am | Updated 04:20 am IST - Patna

The Hindu Bureau

A team of senior Election Commission of India (EC) officials on Friday visited Jharkhand’s State capital Ranchi for a review meeting with the Deputy Commissioners, who are also the District Election Officers, for the ongoing Special Summary Revision ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha election.

The EC’s voter awareness song -- Mai Bharat Hoon -- was launched in five regional languages of Jharkhand comprising Santhali, Mundari, Kurukh, Ho and Kharia.

Deputy Election Commissioner Dharmendra Sharma, Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Nitesh Kumar Vyas, Deputy Election Commissioner Manoj Kumar Sahoo, and Chief Electoral Officer of Jharkhand K. Ravi Kumar were present. Barring Deputy Commissioner of East Singhbhum Manjunath Bhajantri, all Deputy Commissioners were in attendance for the meeting. There are a total of 24 districts in Jharkhand.

In the review meet, the current status of the voter list revision programme was deliberated district-wise. The presentations prepared by the district officials were also placed before the EC team.

An election-related question bank consisting of 1,200 multiple-choice questions on voting and voter awareness was also released in English and Hindi.

Related Topics

Jharkhand / Ranchi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.