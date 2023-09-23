Senior EC team visits Ranchi for Special Summary Revision

September 23, 2023 04:20 am | Updated 04:20 am IST - Patna

A team of senior Election Commission of India (EC) officials on Friday visited Jharkhand’s State capital Ranchi for a review meeting with the Deputy Commissioners, who are also the District Election Officers, for the ongoing Special Summary Revision ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha election.

The EC’s voter awareness song -- Mai Bharat Hoon -- was launched in five regional languages of Jharkhand comprising Santhali, Mundari, Kurukh, Ho and Kharia.

Deputy Election Commissioner Dharmendra Sharma, Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Nitesh Kumar Vyas, Deputy Election Commissioner Manoj Kumar Sahoo, and Chief Electoral Officer of Jharkhand K. Ravi Kumar were present. Barring Deputy Commissioner of East Singhbhum Manjunath Bhajantri, all Deputy Commissioners were in attendance for the meeting. There are a total of 24 districts in Jharkhand.

In the review meet, the current status of the voter list revision programme was deliberated district-wise. The presentations prepared by the district officials were also placed before the EC team.

An election-related question bank consisting of 1,200 multiple-choice questions on voting and voter awareness was also released in English and Hindi.