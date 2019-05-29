Senior doctor held in Payal Tadvi death case

The Agripada police in Mumbai on Tuesday made the first arrest in connection with the suicide of Payal Tadvi, a resident doctor with the BYL Nair Hospital, last week.

The police on Thursday last registered a case against three doctors — Hema Ahuja, Bhakti Mehare and Ankita Khandelwal — all Dr. Tadvi’s seniors, after she killed herself in her hostel on Wednesday.

The trio was absconding since then and on Monday, a police team narrowly missed them in Akola, where Dr Mehare hails from.

Police sources said they learnt on Tuesday that Dr. Mehare would come to meet her lawyer near Nair Hospital on the anticipatory bail application that all the three accused have filed.

“We laid a trap and took Dr Mehare into custody as soon as she showed up. She was then taken to the police station and placed under arrest,” a police officer with the Agripada police said.

Mumbai police spokesperson DCP Manjunath Singe confirmed Dr. Mehare’s arrest. The police are questioning her on the whereabouts of the other accused.

“As they had filed anticipatory bail applications together and had also fled the city together, we have reason to believe that they were in constant touch with each other while they were on the run. We have some leads and are working on them,” an officer said .

The police on Tuesday also questioned Dr. Ramesh Bharmal, dean of the BYL Nair hospital, along with several others.

According to police sources, Assistant Commissioner of Police Deepak Kundal, Agripada division, who is spearheading the investigation, questioned Dr Bharmal for over half an hour on Tuesday night before he was allowed to leave.

“We have also questioned Dr. Yi Ching Ling, the head of the Ob-Gyn unit at the hospital, where Payal worked. Statements were also recorded from ten other resident doctors, including Dr. Kalyani Dongre, president of the central Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD),” an officer said.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Congress president Milind Deora also met Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve on Tuesday..“I have appealed for swift justice to Payal's family and also asked the police to take care that such incidents do not repeat themselves in institutions like the Nair Hospital,” he told mediapersons.