GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Senior Chhattisgarh tribal leader, who joined the Congress before the Assembly election, quits the party

In his resignation letter, Nand Kumar Sai, a former BJP State president and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, attributed his exit to ‘circumstances that have arisen’ without elaborating

December 20, 2023 11:11 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST - RAIPUR

Shubhomoy Sikdar
Shubhomoy Sikdar
Nand Kumar Sai. Photo: Facebook/Dr Nand Kumar Sai

Nand Kumar Sai. Photo: Facebook/Dr Nand Kumar Sai

Senior tribal leader from Chhattisgarh, Nand Kumar Sai, on December 20 left the Congress party. The development comes just months after the veteran, who has been a BJP State president and the Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly, left the BJP to join the Congress

Back in May, Mr. Sai had accused political rivals of his own party, then the BJP, for continuously hurting his dignity by making false allegations. Apart from holding an organisational post, Mr. Sai, who comes from the tribal belt of Sarguja, has been an MP and an MLA in the past, and is a former Chairperson of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes. 

In his resignation letter sent to the Pradesh Congress Committee president Deepak Baij, Mr. Sai wrote that he was resigning as some circumstances had arisen before him, without going into details. 

“The subject of the article is that, some time ago, due to some circumstances, I had accepted the membership of the Congress Party. Stayed in the party for a few days and worked sincerely. Given the circumstances that have arisen before me, I am resigning as a primary member of the Congress Party,” he wrote. 

After joining the Congress, which was then the ruling party, he was made the Chairperson of the Chhattisgarh State Industrial Development Corporation, a State Cabinet Minister rank position. Mr. Sai then sought a ticket to fight the Assembly election from Kunkuri, the constituency from where the current Chief Minister, the BJP’s Vishnu Deo Sai, has won, but was denied the opportunity. Including Kunkuri, the BJP won all 14 seats of the Sarguja region in the polls held in November, whereas the Congress drew a blank there.

Mr. Nand Kumar Sai has not yet announced his next move, amid speculation that he may return to the BJP’s fold.

Related Topics

Chhattisgarh / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.