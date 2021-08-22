Senior BJP leader La. Ganesan appointed as new Governor of Manipur

New Delhi

22 August 2021 14:55 IST

The post had fallen vacant after the retirement of Najma Heptulla, earlier this month

Senior BJP leader from Tamil Nadu, La. Ganesan, was appointed as the new Governor of Manipur on Sunday .

A communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said that Mr. Ganesan will be the new "Governor of Manipur with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office".

Dr. Heptulla had demitted office on August 10 and on the same day the charge was given to Sikkim Governor, Ganga Prasad.