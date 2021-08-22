Other StatesNew Delhi 22 August 2021 14:55 IST
Senior BJP leader La. Ganesan appointed as new Governor of Manipur
Updated: 22 August 2021 15:38 IST
The post had fallen vacant after the retirement of Najma Heptulla, earlier this month
Senior BJP leader from Tamil Nadu, La. Ganesan, was appointed as the new Governor of Manipur on Sunday .
The post of the Governor had fallen vacant after the retirement of Najma Heptulla, earlier this month.
A communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said that Mr. Ganesan will be the new "Governor of Manipur with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office".
Dr. Heptulla had demitted office on August 10 and on the same day the charge was given to Sikkim Governor, Ganga Prasad.
