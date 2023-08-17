HamberMenu
Senior BJP leader and former minister Leelaram Bhojwani dies in Chhattisgarh

Bhojwani had served as Minister of State for the labour department in Sunder Lal Patwa government in undivided Madhya Pradesh in 1990. Chhattisgarh was carved out of M.P. in 2000

August 17, 2023 01:26 pm | Updated 01:26 pm IST - Rajnandagon

PTI
Senior BJP leader and former minister in undivided Madhya Pradesh Leelaram Bhojwani passed away, party leaders said on August 17, 2023. Image credit: @BJP4CGState

Senior BJP leader and former minister in undivided Madhya Pradesh Leelaram Bhojwani died at a hospital in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur, party leaders said on August 17. He was 82.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and former CM Raman Singh expressed grief over Bhojwani’s passing.

“Bhojwani, who hailed from Rajnandgaon city, was admitted to a private hospital in Raipur for treatment of some ailments a few days back. He breathed his last on Wednesday night at the hospital,” a party functionary in Rajnandagon said.

His mortal remains were shifted to Rajnandgaon where the final rites will be conducted on Thursday, he said.

His funeral procession will be taken out from his home around 3.30 p.m. and then the mortal remains will be kept at the district BJP office for people to pay homage to the veteran leader. The final rites will be held at Lakhauli Muktidham in Rajnandagon, he said.

Bhojwani, a two-time MLA, was first elected as a legislator in 1990 and then in 1998 from Rajnandgaon Assembly seat.

He had served as Minister of State for the labour department in Sunder Lal Patwa government in undivided Madhya Pradesh in 1990. Chhattisgarh was carved out of M.P. in 2000.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel condoled the death of Bhojwani and recalled his contribution to the welfare of the common people.

“Bhojwani ji had a long public life and worked dedicatedly for the welfare of common people throughout his life,” he said.

Senior BJP leader and former chief minister Raman Singh, the incumbent MLA from Rajnandgaon, also expressed grief over the demise of Bhojwani.

“Our Kakaji (uncle) Shri Bhojwani ji has left us. It is a personal loss to me. May God give strength to his family to bear the loss and rest the departed soul in peace,” he said.

