Senior BJD leader Prasanna Acharya injured in car accident

March 15, 2024 11:07 am | Updated 11:07 am IST - Bhubaneswar

PTI

A file photo of BJD leader Prasanna Acharya. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Senior Biju Janata Dal vice-president and former MP Prasanna Acharya sustained serious injuries when his car collided head-on with a truck in Odisha's Sambalpur district in the early hours of Friday, March 15, 2024, police said.

The accident took place at around 1 am near Baladih in Rairakhol when the former MP was on his way to Sambalpur from Bhubaneswar. His car collided with an oxygen-laden tanker.

Mr. Acharya and his PSO were admitted to hospital while his driver sustained minor injuries, police said.

Sambalpur Superintendent of Police Mukesh Bhamu said both Mr. Acharya and his PSO were out of danger. They will be airlifted to Bhubaneswar for better treatment.

Mr. Acharya has sustained injuries on his head, nose, chin and other parts of the body, doctors said.

Meanwhile, police have detained the driver of the truck for questioning.

