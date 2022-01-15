Other States

Senior Bihar Congress leader Vijay Shankar Mishra dead

Senior Bihar Congress leader Vijay Shankar Mishra, a two-term former MLC, died here on Saturday after prolonged illness.

Mr. Mishra, 76, is survived by a daughter and a son.

Mr. Mishra, who was BPCC vice president in the 1980s, when the Congress ruled Bihar, breathed his last at his residence in Nurpur locality here.

In his condolence message, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said Mr. Mishra was an able politician and social worker whose death was an irreparable loss. Mr. Kumar, who has known Mr. Mishra for decades, prayed for strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 15, 2022 6:07:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/senior-bihar-congress-leader-vijay-shankar-mishra-dead/article38273975.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY