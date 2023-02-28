Senior army officer reviews security situation in J&K’s Rajouri, Reasi

February 28, 2023 05:45 am | Updated 05:45 am IST - Jammu

A senior army officer on Monday reviewed the security situation and operational aspects in the hinterland of Rajouri and Reasi districts of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.

General Officer Commanding (GOC) of White Knight Corps Lt Gen Sandeep Jain visited Mahore and Maniyarwala areas in Reasi and Samote in Rajouri's Budhal, the official said.

Lt Gen Jain was briefed about the current security situation and operational aspects in the hinterland by field officers, the official said, adding that the GOC appreciated the professional competence of all personnel in successfully overcoming various challenges.

In Rajouri, the Lt Gen reviewed the operational preparedness of the troops and complimented them for their professionalism and devotion to duty.